Fort Smith Regional Art Museum to close indefinitely due to COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post, the museum is closing due to the coronavirus and concern for guests.
No other details about the closing or if/when it will reopen have been released at this time.
The museum closed back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened in June.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Sebastian County has reported 10,046 cases of COVID-19, with 158 of those cases resulting in death, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Please check with the museum's website and social media pages for updates about ongoing activities and when the museum may reopen.