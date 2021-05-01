Fort Smith Regional Art Museum to close indefinitely due to COVID-19

The museum is closing due to the coronavirus and concern for guests.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, the museum is closing due to the coronavirus and concern for guests.

No other details about the closing or if/when it will reopen have been released at this time.

The museum closed back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened in June.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Sebastian County has reported 10,046 cases of COVID-19, with 158 of those cases resulting in death, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.