Fort Smith Public Schools temporarily pivoting to online learning due to COVID-19 challenges

FSPS says the move to online learning on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19 is in part because of a growing need to fill absences for teachers and school support staff.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) will temporarily pivot to online learning on Friday, Jan. 15 through Jan. 19 due to difficulty securing substitutes, a memo from the superintendent's office states. On-site learning will resume in FSPS buildings on Jan. 20.

Students who participate in the FSPS Virtual learning programs in K-9 and 10-12 will continue with their regular schedules on Jan. 15 and 19, and preschool students will continue with on-site learning as scheduled. On-site students, K-12, will be able to attend school on both days, as needed.

The district also pivoted to online learning in November 2020 because of the difficulty in securing substitutes.

Students already have Monday, Jan. 18 off for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Because students may attend school on these online learning days, FSPS Transportation will operate normally.

Special events, including athletic competitions, will continue as scheduled.

Unlike an earlier online learning day, FSPS employees will not be bringing their children to their workplace.