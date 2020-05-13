Fort Smith COVID-19 testing site relocating

Beginning May 14, the Riverfront Dr. testing site will be closed, and a new site will open in the Walmart store parking lot located at 2100 N. 62nd St on May 18.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — There has been an update to the previous location and operating hours/days of the week for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in your area.

The current testing site located at 5301 Riverfront Dr. will be closing on May 13.

The new site will be opening in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 2100 N 62nd St. in Fort Smith.

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials and will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

Update to the Fort Smith testing site:

Until May 13, the drive-through location at 5301 Riverfront Dr. will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The new testing site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Details regarding the testing sites: