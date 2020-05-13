Fort Smith COVID-19 testing site relocating

FORT SMITH, Ark. — There has been an update to the previous location and operating hours/days of the week for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in your area.
The current testing site located at 5301 Riverfront Dr. will be closing on May 13.
The new site will be opening in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 2100 N 62nd St. in Fort Smith.
The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials and will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
Update to the Fort Smith testing site:
- Until May 13, the drive-through location at 5301 Riverfront Dr. will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
- Beginning May 14, the Riverfront Dr. testing site will be closed, and a new site will open in the Walmart store parking lot located at 2100 N. 62nd St on May 18.
- The new testing site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
Details regarding the testing sites:
- Individuals must be 18 years and older.
- The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
- Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.