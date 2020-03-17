Fort Smith Convention Center closed until end of May

Officials originally planned to reopen at the end of April, but announced Thursday (April 2) that they will remain closed to the public throughout the month of May.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control concerning the need for social distancing, we have decided to close our building until the end of May,” said the Fort Smith Convention Center General Manager Tim Seeberg. “The only events to take place will be those related to the ongoing needs of City government such as required City Board and Commission meetings which will be announced accordingly."



“We will continue to evaluate the safety recommendations along with the City Administration and the Advertising and Promotions Commission in the weeks to come to determine an appropriate time to reopen the facility," Seeberg said.