Fort Smith Convention Center closed until end of April

Due to public health concerns over the emerging COVID-19 threat, the Fort Smith Convention Center is closed to the public until April 30.
FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Convention Center, including the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, is closed to the public, effective Tuesday, March 17, following recommendations from governmental and public-health officials regarding the coronavirus.  

The Convention Center's administrative offices will remain open for individuals needing assistance with future events.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control concerning the need for social distancing, we have decided to close our building until the end of April,” said the Fort Smith Convention Center General. “Convention Center staff will remain busy tending to current and future clients, as well as, maintaining the facility with a focus on maintenance and cleanliness."

“We will evaluate the safety recommendations of our local and national health authorities in the coming weeks to determine if re-opening after April 30th is appropriate or not,” he said. 

