Fort Smith city leaders hopeful for future during pandemic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith city leaders provided its third update on its response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday (April 17).

Hospital hotlines have been able to screen thousands of people in the area. More than a thousand people have been tested for the virus.

Two new positive test results through the hospital system were confirmed in the River Valley Friday, bringing the total in the area to more than 20.

Three people have been hospitalized due to the virus, but none are on ventilators.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 11 positive cases in Sebastian County with 88 negative results and eight recoveries as of Friday.

Doctors urge people who are having emergencies that it's safe to call 911 and to go to the hospital.

" We do not want anyone in our community to be afraid to come to our facilities. We're ready to take care of you in a way that will preserve your health and keep you safe," Dr. Lee Johnson, emergency medicine physician said.

Doctors in Fort Smith say although the virus hasn't disappeared, it's not flourishing in the River Valley, and that's because of efforts by the community. But, now is not the time to reopen things.

One open thing is local parks, and people, especially those with diabetes, are encouraged to get out and exercise, but the equipment is not in use to avoid large gatherings.

"Right now is not the time to succumb to temptation. Right now is the time to maintain social distancing and stay the course. We're not out of the woods yet by any stretch," Johnson said.

The economy of Fort Smith has suffered a great shock. Sales tax revenue in April and May is estimated to be only 20 percent normal. For June and July, it should be at about 50 percent.

"That translates into a 22-percent reduction in our sales tax revenue, and that's what we've predicated our budget cuts on," Carl Geffken, Fort Smith City Administrator said.

City departments have been asked to cut their budgets by 10 percent across the board to make up for the loss.

"But we are still providing 100 percent of the services, we've adjusted certain schedules in departments, sanitation, we're bringing certain services that we put on hold, we're bringing them back," Geffken said at the press conference Friday.

Mayor George McGill says if the River Valley continues on this path, together, we will get through this pandemic.

City leaders pointed to services in the community available for low-income families, people that are feeling alone and isolated, and those that may fall victim to domestic violence.

Good Samaritan Clinic - goodsamaritanfs.com

The Guidance Center - wacgc.org