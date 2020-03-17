Fort Smith Children's Shelter takes precautionary measures during coronavirus outbreak

Donations are still needed and accepted during this time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Children's Shelter is taking precautions to keep kids safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

To keep sickness out of the shelter and the GetREAL24 (GR24) campus, officials have taken the following measures:

Visitors and volunteers will not be permitted to come into the shelter home or the GR24 campus.

All activities outside of the shelter and GR24 are suspended until further notice.

In-kind donations can be dropped off at the side double door of the shelter. The door is located across from the shelter dumpster, on the other side of the large generator. The shelter asks that you please not bring donations to the front door.

Donation being accepted at this time include:

Clorox wipes

Lysol

Toilet paper

Zip-lock bags

Adult over the counter medications (Nyquil, Dayquil, Tylenol, etc.)

Fundraising is an integral part of the organization and is necessary for the sustainability of the shelter.

At this time, fundraising activities open to the public are being addressed in the following manner: