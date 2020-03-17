Fort Smith Children's Shelter takes precautionary measures during coronavirus outbreak

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Children's Shelter is taking precautions to keep kids safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
To keep sickness out of the shelter and the GetREAL24 (GR24) campus, officials have taken the following measures:
- Visitors and volunteers will not be permitted to come into the shelter home or the GR24 campus.
- All activities outside of the shelter and GR24 are suspended until further notice.
- In-kind donations can be dropped off at the side double door of the shelter. The door is located across from the shelter dumpster, on the other side of the large generator. The shelter asks that you please not bring donations to the front door.
Donation being accepted at this time include:
- Clorox wipes
- Lysol
- Toilet paper
- Zip-lock bags
- Adult over the counter medications (Nyquil, Dayquil, Tylenol, etc.)
Fundraising is an integral part of the organization and is necessary for the sustainability of the shelter.
At this time, fundraising activities open to the public are being addressed in the following manner:
- The "Community Strikes Back" bowling tournament scheduled for April 4 has been postponed until further notice.
- River Valley Gives (Day of Giving) on April 2: online monetary contributions are always welcome and those wanting to support can also order take-out from the partnering businesses. Click here for more information.
- Monetary donations can be made online or dropped off at the shelter's mailbox at 3015 South 14th Street.