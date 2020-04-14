Fort Smith brewery opening drive-in theater during the pandemic

One Fort Smith company is looking to entertain families practicing social distancing with a drive-in movie theater.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith brewery is opening a drive-in movie theater in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Smith Brewing Company has installed a projector and is hoping to give the community a source of entertainment while still promoting social distancing.

"It's going to be right here at Fort Smith Brewing Company," Quentin Willard, owner of Fort Smith Brewing Company, said. "It's out in our front parking lot. It's a very long parking lot, so we can fit around 35 to 50 cars if we use the side roads."

Willard says they plan on showing a variety of films, but before the show, you can expect to see short movies made by local directors.

"Before all the show's, kind of in like the good 'ole days, we should have a short movie made by a local artist or maybe even show some music videos from local bands, so we have entertainment before the show," Brandon Goldsmith with the River Valley Film Society said.

Partnering with Jen's Kitty Rehab and the River Valley Film Society, the organizations say they want to do more for the pole in their community.

"The mission of the River Valley Film Society is to connect filmmakers with film fans, and this drive-in theater is the perfect way to do that," Goldsmith said.

Plus, the brewery will be able to serve beer while you're watching a film from the safety of your vehicle.

"We want to make things as normal as possible. If you would sit down with your family, eat some popcorn, drink a beer and watch a fun movie, you'll be able to do that here still today," Willard said.

Willard told 5NEWS it's a no-brainer to put this on for Fort Smith.

"We're here to serve Fort Smith. It's our obligation to come up with ideas like this."

The Fort Smith Brewing Company says they should be showing their first film this Thursday (April 16) night.