Former Razorback Rick Richardson dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Rick Richardson, former Arkansas Razorback, died on Thursday, April 9 at Baptist Hospital.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County coroner, Rick "Donut" Richardson, former Arkansas Razorback, died on Thursday, April 9 at Baptist Hospital.

Richardson died on Thursday in his hometown of Little Rock at the age of 60 from COVID-19. The coroner said Richardson also had diabetes and hypertension.

He tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to Baptist Medical Center on Monday in respiratory distress.

According to ArkansasRazorbacks.com, Richardson was a four-year starter at nose guard for the Hogs from 1979-82. 

Credit: Arkansas Razorback, Rick Richardson
Richardson also played at Little Rock Central before signing with the Razorbacks. As a senior, he helped the Tigers win the 1978 Class 5A state championship.

Gov. Hutchinson mentioned Richardson in his daily 1:30 p.m. press conference on Friday. “Every death is a tragedy," he said. "His family describes him as the 'best nose guard in the history of Arkansas Razorback football.'”

Richardson was a substance abuse counselor and also the first state employee to die from COVID-19.

