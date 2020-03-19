Former Hog Rotnei Clark returns to Arkansas from Italy

He and his family managed to get back to northwest Arkansas, where they’ve been in isolation.



Clarke is a former University of Arkansas basketball player and now plays professional basketball in Italy where he lives part-time with his family and three kids. He says he hadn’t thought much about the coronavirus until he heard about it at practice and how it might affect the season.



“It happened really fast honestly we had just heard about when all of a sudden it popped up and started with a couple cases, two or three and then it came rapidly fast,” Clarke said.



P.D. and Rotnei Clarke say at first they were confused because they felt safe in their Italian town because at the time there were no cases of COVID-19.



But in just a few hours everything changed.



“Overnight there was a huge influx of cases over a thousand in a day and like 300 deaths and we heard rumors the Lombardi region would be red zoned and we thought no way because there’s no cases in our town,” Clarke said.



P.D. says they really planned on waiting it out until they got an unsettling call.



“His general manager let us know they are red zoning them, entire Lombardi Region effective tomorrow so if you’re going to fly out by tomorrow you need to get your family out by tonight,” Clarke said.



In two and a half hours they packed everything up and rushed to the airport where P.D. and the three kids got on a plane to come home to Fayetteville.



Rotnei, on the other hand, had a harder time getting out of the country, and just got home a few days ago.



“For me to get out I had to have a written document saying I was going home for a specific reason and it had to be a good reason to get out,” Clarke said.



He says the airports were empty and he got on one of two flights leaving the country.



The couple says they’re thankful to be home together, but it was a hard journey to get there that they couldn’t have done without their faith and support.



“We’ve been married for five years and this was one of the hardest things. We’re tight-knit and typically do everything together,” Clarke said.



Even though they’re in quarantine, they say they're happy to be home.



“It puts you at peace knowing you’re here in the USA, you’re home,” Clarke said.



The kids were tested for coronavirus when they got home and the tests came back negative.



Rotnei says right now his season is postponed until April and if things get better he plans to go back and finish the season.