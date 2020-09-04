For children with autism who crave routine, coronavirus changed their world overnight

A psychotherapist recommends adding life-skill lessons and trying to stick to a daily routine to help children thrive while schools are closed.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The abrupt closure of Arizona schools because of the novel coronavirus has created a lot of challenges for families – one in particular for children with autism who thrive on routine and structure.

Kelly Shaw and her family say keeping a routine and schedule has helped her 5-year-old son Easton, who has autism.

“I still pack their lunches, so when it’s lunchtime they’re expected to go to the fridge, get their lunch boxes out, set up themselves, just like school," Shaw said.

While Easton is able to continue some therapy at home, his world transformed overnight.

Psychotherapist Annette Nunez said children with autism love routine, but the coronavirus rocked that.

“We weren’t able to give our kids a warning," Nunez said. "Our kids like that warning, that transitional warning. You have two weeks until break, one week, four days, and there was none of that."

There are simple things parents can do to create fun and education, especially if therapies were canceled.

"Your child is going to be gaining skills. It just may not be academic skills, but it’s life skills and that’s just as important," Nunez said.

Shaw said her family is putting a big focus on life and social skills right now.

“We are really slowing down, working on teeth brushing, shower independently, putting gel in his hair, using that time to work on stuff in the home," Shaw said.

Nunez adds that children can practice socialization through turn-taking or playing tag, and parents can stay positive themselves up by scheduling breaks and posting messages of encouragement around the house.

“Really, when engaging with your child, to have that positive mindset, to stay calm because that’s what’s going to help get you through this time," Nunez said.

So for now, the Shaw family will keep learning and playing at home.

“Even on the harder days, when I feel like I’m failing, seeing their faces at the end of the day and knowing we had such a fun time as a family – that’s what keeps me going," Shaw said.

Together, they're shifting their focus on different life lessons.