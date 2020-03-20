Florida Keys closing to visitors amid coronavirus concerns

The closure is meant to protect the health and safety of tourists and residents against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: You are hearing the term "flattening the curve" as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Florida Keys will close to visitors as of 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 because of the continuing threat of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

All lodgings are directed to immediately stop taking reservations, and all will close on Sunday. Long-term renters already in the Keys with contracts of 28 days or longer will be allowed to stay until the end of their contracts.

Monroe County health officials haven't confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys, but the department of health is reporting one presumptive positive case. Florida health officials are expected to release more information on the case Friday.

Officials say the decision to close the Keys to visitors was made to protect the health of both visitors and residents as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the U.S.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist