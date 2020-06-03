Five Bucks County schools close today due to 'individuals' being exposed to confirmed Coronavirus patient

The schools are being closed out of caution, the district's superintendent said.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Five schools in Bucks County will be closed today due to "individuals within the district" being exposed to a confirmed Coronavirus patient in another state.

None of those people have coronavirus, and are being evaluated as to when they can return to their roles at a school.

The schools that are closed today are within the Central Bucks School District:

Butler Elementary School

Titus Elementary School

Tamanend Middle School

Tohickon Middle School

Central Bucks South High School

John J. Kopicki, the superintendent of the Central Bucks School District, posted this message on the district's website:

Dear Central Bucks families,

Late last night, I was informed by Dr. David Damsker, Director of the Bucks County Health Department, and Dr. Sharon Watkins, State Epidemiologist of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, that members of the Central Bucks community were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus that originated in another state. At this moment, we understand that these Central Bucks community members have had contact with Butler Elementary School, Titus Elementary School, Tamanend Middle School, Tohickon Middle School, and Central Bucks South High School. The Bucks County Health Department is currently evaluating these individuals to determine when they may return to school.

It is important to reiterate that there are no known or reported cases of coronavirus in Central Bucks School District, Bucks County or in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to close the above schools Friday, March 6, 2020 to perform deep cleaning of all impacted facilities.

Throughout this evolving situation, I will remain in contact with both the Bucks County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Additional updates to the community will be shared as we learn more information.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our Director of Communications, Angela Linch, at 267.893.2073.