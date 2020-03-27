x
coronavirus

First responders taking precautions for COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. — First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, so local departments are doing what they can to stay safe.

They’ve made adjustments including closing their buildings to the public and wearing more protective gear.

First responders also have their temperature taken before every shift.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says while there are a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus, first responders are prepared.

“You have to remember that we’ve hired people who have taken an oath to run into burning buildings, to expose themselves to hazardous chemicals and to do all these things to take care of the public and so this virus, while concerning, while it may create anxiety I would also suggest that it’s also what we signed up to do,” Jenkins said.

