First presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Washington County confirmed

The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Washington County.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County and the City of Fayetteville have been notified of a presumptive positive test for coronavirus (COVID-19) for one of its residents, according to Washington County Judge Joseph Wood and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

Wood and Jordan are urging the public to follow all recommendations of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Arkansas.