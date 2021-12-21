First case of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Oklahoma

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Oklahoma health officials announced the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in the state.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma health officials say they've detected the state's first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health didn't release any information Tuesday about where the case originated or whether the person was vaccinated.

The variant's appearance in the state had been expected as it has been spreading throughout the United States. Oklahoma was one of the last states to confirm the presence of omicron.

Federal health officials said this week that omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of infections last week.