Fayetteville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Those wanting to get a COVID-19 test can do so for free this weekend in Fayetteville.

The free drive-thru testing event will be from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

The event will be held at the Washington County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health located at 3270 N. Wimberly in Fayetteville.

Anyone who would like a test will be tested. No screening or symptoms criteria will be required to get tested.

No appointment is needed, but first come first serve.

At the event, there will be no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, and tests will be offered to anyone who wants to be tested regardless of whether they have symptoms. Insurance is not required.

Anyone found to be positive for COVID-19 will be notified and provided guidance for isolating to stop the spread of the disease.

As of May 29, the COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in the state.

6,777 positive cases (up 239)

113 hospitalizations (up 9)

132 deaths (up 7)

2,702 tests done

1,699 active cases

24 on ventilators (down 3)

4,946 recoveries (up 363)

In the last 24 hours, the state has had more recoveries than new cases.

The top county in the last 24 hours is Washington County with 53 new cases, second is Benton County with 38 new cases, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

121,302 tests have been done since the pandemic began and 4% of the population has been tested.