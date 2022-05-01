Fayetteville Public Schools students to return to classroom wearing face masks to start spring semester

According to Alan Wilbourn, public information officer with Fayetteville Public Schools, the decision for students to re-mask comes after the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) released new data. ACHI's data shows active COVID-19 cases in the school district community (not just in classrooms) are at 71 per 10,000 people as of this week. ACHI's data means that the school district's community has exceeded 30 or more active cases for a consecutive 14-day period. Per Fayetteville Public Schools district Policy 1.19: Face coverings will only remain optional at Fayetteville Public Schools if the school district community is not above 30 cases per 10,000 people for a consecutive 14-day period.