Fayetteville mayor declares State of Emergency over coronavirus threat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has declared a State of Emergency for the city out of an abundance of caution over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Jordan released the following statement:
“This morning after much deliberation I have made the decision to declare a public health emergency,” Mayor Jordan said. “State law empowers me to do this. This action was not taken lightly, and I feel strongly I am doing what is best for the safety of our people. The recurring theme I have seen during my research into previous pandemics is “social distancing.” Keeping people apart is the most effective action a community can take to stop the spread of a virus. For that reason, I am postponing all city-hosted meetings and events until further notice. I strongly encourage individuals, groups and organizations planning events and meetings to postpone, reschedule or move to a virtual environment. We are working diligently to develop a work schedule that will not jeopardize the city’s obligation to provide core services. Please continue to monitor our website as the information is changing hourly. I will be updating the media throughout the day on specific closings and services.”
Six people have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus in Arkansas.
The City of Fayetteville is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation and maintains a web page with updates for the public at fayetteville-ar.gov/covid19.
The University of Arkansas has already moved to online classes only to help prevent the spread of the disease.
RELATED: University of Arkansas suspends in-person classes, will begin all-online courses due to coronavirus