Washington Regional: Fayetteville should postpone Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally due to COVID surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the area's largest health care providers is requesting Fayetteville postpone this year's Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in area hospitals due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ typically brings thousands from across the nation to Northwest Arkansas. Event organizers canceled last year's event due to the pandemic.

Dr. David G. Ratcliff, Washington Regional Chief Medical Officer, wrote a letter addressed to Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey pleading they consider postponing the annual motorcycle rally due to area hospitals already being overcrowded with COVID patients.

"Historically, our hospital has ramped up our Emergency Department and Trauma staff to cover BB&B-related cases. We simply don't have the luxury of doing that this year," part of the letter stated.

Since June, Arkansas has reported historic hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The Ozarks, southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, have been significantly impacted by the rise in cases due to low vaccination rates.

"While we have all grown weary of public health restrictions, we can't ignore the fact that our region is now at the height of this public health emergency," Ratcliff's note read.

You can read Ratcliff's full letter below.

The City of Fayetteville Attorney says the decision to cancel is up to the University of Arkansas since the Baum Walker Stadium parking lot is where a portion of the event will be held.

“A lot of the power in this particular situation really rests with the University. As well as with the Bikes, Blues and Barbecue Board of Trustees,” said City of Fayetteville Attorney Kit Williams when speaking about how postponing the event is out of the city's control. "We have a responsibility to our citizens to try to maintain their health and safety. At this point in time, we would hope that the university and Bikes, Blues and Barbecue can figure something out.”

Bikes, Blues and Barbecue is still on schedule for September 22 for now but event representatives have commented on Washington Regional's letter.