Fayetteville adds additional city regulations related to COVID-19

Fayetteville Police will increase its presence on City trails and in parks to encourage compliance with social distancing and trail safety.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — City of Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced the fifth policy under Ordinance 6292 implementing temporary additional limitations or adjusted requirements on the process for developer submissions, park amenities, fishing licenses and an upcoming ban on polystyrene.

Mayor Jordan added these policy items in a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community and to address concerns raised by residents and businesses.

Effective immediately:



Details on this new policy, along with all COVID-19 policies, ordinances and resolutions, can be viewed here: http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3893/City-Policies-Ordinances-and-Resolutions.

Residents who observe persons or establishments operating out of compliance with Mayor Jordan’s regulations on public gatherings in parks, on trails, at business establishments or other locations are encouraged to call the non-emergency line for Police and Fire Dispatch at 479-587-3560.