Farmington Schools switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — The Farmington School District announced all schools within the district will pivot to virtual learning Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines, students will switch to virtual learning on Wednesday with the expectation of returning to onsite learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Currently, the district has positive COVID-19 cases in most schools and numerous students and staff quarantined.

The shortage of staff has directly impacted operations across the district.

The district has consulted with the ADE and has followed specific ADH guidance and directives in terms of case reporting and quarantining.