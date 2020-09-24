Farmington High School pivots to virtual learning for Friday due to COVID-19 cases

Students at Farmington High School will pivot to virtual learning on Friday, Sept. 25, due to COVID-19 cases on campus.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Due to confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, Farmington High School will pivot to virtual learning only on Friday, Sept. 25.

This change only impacts the high school campus and will be for Friday only unless further notified.

Farmington High School currently has 72 students in quarantine, according to a press release sent out by the Farmington School District.

The press release states, "The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we are taking actions recommended by the ADH to mitigate this situation. This includes but is not limited to enhanced sanitation of classrooms, desks, and high-touch areas."

Any student 18 and under can pick up a free meal at the side doors of the Junior High School between 11:00 and 11:30. You are asked to register ahead at this link by 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Teachers will still be on-sight to assist students if they need any sort of help. You may either call the High School Office at 479-266-1860, email your teacher directly, or bring your student up to school if they have no COVID-19 symptoms to receive help personally.

Students without internet access at home are asked to contact the school for assistance.