Family of St. Vincent de Paul student self-quarantine due to coronavirus threat

According to the school, a parent of a student recently traveled to a country affected by the coronavirus and attended a school fundraiser Saturday (Feb. 29).

ROGERS, Ark. — St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Rogers is taking precautions amid threats of coronavirus in the area.

According to the school, a parent of a student recently traveled to a country affected by the coronavirus and attended a school fundraiser Saturday (Feb. 29).

On Monday, March 2, the school received guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) for schools and childcare programs regarding COVID-19. Part of that guidance included a request that schools notify the ADH regarding any students and staff who have returned within the last 14 days from one of the affected countries with sustained community transmission: currently China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan.

That same day, after receiving the ADH’s guidance communication, the school notified ADH that, although they were not aware of any students or staff who had recently traveled to one of the affected countries, a parent with children in the school did recently return from one of them.

On Tuesday, March 3, the ADH notified the parent that they, their spouse, and their children should follow the guidance that calls for them “to stay at home and monitor for symptoms until 14 days have passed from their departure from that [affected] country while limiting interaction with others” as a precautionary measure.

The school arranged for their children to be picked up from the school that same day, and at this time all the family members are well, symptom-free, and are being monitored, according to school officials.

The school released the following statement saying in part: