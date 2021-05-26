Face coverings, social distancing no longer required at Arkansas Tech for those vaccinated

Face coverings and social distancing will no longer be required on ATU campuses or at ATU events for fully vaccinated individuals.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) is changing its face covering and social distancing policies for vaccinated individuals to align with new CDC protocols.

Face coverings and social distancing will no longer be required on ATU campuses or at ATU events for individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a press release from the university states.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansas Tech University has made data-driven decisions based upon the scientific evidence and guidance provided by the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “Our national and state experts in infectious diseases agree that we have reached a point where it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals to be among others without a face covering. As we have done since March 2020, we will follow the lead of the doctors, scientists and public health professionals and take this important step toward normalcy.”

ATU faculty and staff members with questions about the changes are encouraged to contact the ATU Office of Human Resources at (479) 968-0396. ATU students seeking disability accommodations are asked to contact the ATU Office of Disability Services at (479) 968-0302.

ATU will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and remain in a position to adjust its policies as conditions warrant, the university said.