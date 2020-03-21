x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

FAA temporarily halts flights to New York City airports

The action by the FAA affected Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports like Philadelphia International.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

Aviation journalist Jon Ostrower reported that Saturday afternoon only White Plains Airport was ground stopped after the FAA lifted the brief virus-related suspension of flights.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House task force provides updates on US response