Experts express alarm by record Oklahoma coronavirus cases

There have been 10,256 newly reported virus cases in the past week in Oklahoma, 103 new deaths and more than 1,000 hospitalizations each of the past three days.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in Oklahoma have surged in the past week, setting record highs that are worrisome to medical officials. 

University of Oklahoma Health medical center Dr. Dale Bratzler said Friday that there have been 10,256 newly reported virus cases in the past week, 103 new deaths and more than 1,000 hospitalizations each of the past three days. 

Bratzler said the number of positive tests is rising even as the number of people tested has declined. 

The state health department reported 1,878 new cases, 1,025 people hospitalized and 16 additional deaths on Friday.

