Expecting mother speaks about pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic

With tight hospital restrictions in place, some mothers say they feel alone, especially when they are used to having a doula with them.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Most expecting mothers probably didn't think they would be giving birth during a pandemic, but that's exactly what hundreds of parents are being forced to do due to COVID-19.

“A doula is basically a support person,” said mother Barbara Baggett.

Baggett is expecting her third child and this is now her second time to use a doula. She says having a doula during her second pregnancy and birth was a life-changing experience, especially in the delivery room.

"They can provide massage or pressure or help you choose the right position to help make you more comfortable. They are there to encourage you, and to support your partner as well,” Baggett said.

Because of COVID-19, she can only have one person with her while in the labor room, causing her to make a hard decision.

“I would have to choose between having my doula or my husband which is not a choice I want to make cause I want both of them there,” Baggett said.

Abigail Mino, Baggett's doula, says the hospital's rules during the pandemic have made her job hard. She's had to change the way she does business.

“A lot of us have moved to offering virtual support to offering support at home before our clients leave for the hospital,” Mino said.

Mino says she's concerned about the health of her clients.

“In the U.S. we already relatively high rates of postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety and the way the women are supported during their birth plays a role in how they feel emotionally,” Mino said.

For the majority of her pregnancy, Baggett has also had to go to doctor's appointments alone. She says she hopes when the baby comes in August restrictions will be lifted.