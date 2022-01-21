Emergency rooms balance open beds with COVID care during case surge in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Hospitals across the country are feeling the strain of record COVID-19 case numbers in the recent surge of the newest omicron variant. Arkansas once again finds itself falling behind national trends with a little over half of the state's population fully vaccinated. Hospitals are struggling to keep up with the patients needing emergency or critical care. As cases rise, hospitals are seeing lasting impacts from patients not seeking care to an influx of needs for those in the most critical condition battling COVID, but do believe vaccinations can help reduce the stress.