Emergency powers given to Fayetteville mayor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has been given temporary powers to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city. 

The Fayetteville City Council passed an ordinance Monday (Mar. 16) in a special meeting at City Hall. 

The ordinance gives Mayor Jordan temporary power to regulate the gathering of 50 or more people in public or private places.  

A resolution appropriating $3 million in emergency funds for additional funding to address the coronavirus pandemic in Fayetteville also passed. 

Council Chambers were modified to create at least six feet between Council members, in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a public health emergency and ordered mandatory closure of all public schools across the state effective Tuesday, March 17. 

Additionally, Washington County Judge Joseph Woods issued a declaration of emergency for Washington County. 

The City of Fayetteville continues to take steps to prepare for COVID-19 and prevent the spread of illness. Please check the City’s COVID-19 webpage for updates.

