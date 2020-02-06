x
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Alma

The site will be located in the CVS parking lot on the corner of Highway 64 and Highway 71.
In this Monday, April 20, 2020 photo, Nurse Tonya Green talks with a patient at Arkansas Surgical Hospital's drive-through covid-19 testing site at the New Life Church in North Little Rock. The location is back at the church this week after operations at the hospital last week. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

ALMA, Arkansas — There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for Alma residents opening on Wednesday, June 3.

The site will be located in the CVS parking lot on the corner of Highway 64 and Highway 71.

It will be open on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Alma Mayor Jerry Martin, there will be no upfront out of pocket expense for the test.

No appointments are needed and no symptoms are required.

Those who are tested should have results within 72 hours, according to Mayor Martin.

