Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for Alma residents opening on Wednesday, June 3.

The site will be located in the CVS parking lot on the corner of Highway 64 and Highway 71.

It will be open on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Alma Mayor Jerry Martin, there will be no upfront out of pocket expense for the test.

No appointments are needed and no symptoms are required.