Doctors concerned with restrictions on elective surgeries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Elective surgeries have been able to take place since Monday (April 27), but some doctors say the restrictions by the state make it nearly impossible to perform those surgeries.

A lot of stress is being put on the surgeons and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main concern comes from three things; the quick turnaround time for administering tests and getting those results, allowing only the healthiest of clients to have surgery and surgeries that require overnight stay.

With these guidelines, doctors say scheduling is almost impossible and it leaves the patients wondering when and if they will get their procedure done.

“You can go to a gym but you can’t go to a hospital which is very sterile environment and everyone is wearing masks,” said Dr. Josh Roller from Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery.

Doctors who perform elective surgeries are having a hard time with scheduling and fulfilling planned surgeries due to the new restrictions by the state.

“Facilities will only test you if you’re symptomatic however if you’re symptomatic then you’re not eligible for surgery,” Dr. Roller said.

Dr. Roller says he has over 100 patients backlogged right now.

All patients are required to get tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed to have surgery, whether or not they show symptoms. The test needs to be administered and the results have to be back in 48 hours.

“It came back at 10:30 last night so I had to call the patient last night at 10:30 and say 'ok we got the labs back we can do surgery,” Dr. Roller said.

He says this last-minute scheduling can be stressful for patients, especially if they live hours away.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith says the health department was on a conference call with doctors and surgeons about the restrictions and the lack of quicker testing.

“We’re trying to make that possible for all facilities though by expanding the lab capacity,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Roller says it's not just the testing, another guideline limits doctors to only work on patients with a score of 1 or 2. This is a score from the American Society of Anesthesiologists that factors a patient's health.

He says people with a level 4 may be only 60-70 pounds overweight and are looking to have surgery done to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

“Some of these restrictions are keeping us from getting these people to the OR,” Dr. Roller said.

He says changes need to be made to extend the 48-hour testing timeline or have testing be up to the doctor's discretion.

“Right now it’s not a good situation for patients, for hospitals or doctors,” Dr. Roller said.

Overnight surgeries are still not allowed and Dr. Roller says that eliminates patients needing acid reflux surgery or a joint replacement.