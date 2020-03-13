Do Arkansas and Oklahoma have enough Coronavirus test kits?

Both Arkansas and Oklahoma health departments are looking at if they have enough coronavirus test kits and what they would do if they find themselves in a shortage.

As of Friday (Mar. 13), Arkansas Health Department officials said they can run 38 coronavirus tests a day if needed and can handle several hundred tests overall.

In Oklahoma, health department officials said they could perform 100 coronavirus tests a day if needed. They can also handle several hundred in total.

Right now, experts in both states say they have an adequate number of tests on standby.

Health department officials recommend that a person see their primary care physician if they have symptoms and think they need to be tested. The physician will then contact the state's health department for further testing.

An Oklahoma infectious disease expert with the Oklahoma Health Department said on Friday (Mar. 3) that they sometimes require doctors to do further testing on a patient before they are tested for Coronavirus.

"Have you considered influenza? Or strep? Have you screened the patients for that? Sometimes we advise them to hold off on proving it at this time until we see if there is another more likely ideology," said Dr. Jim Kirk M.D.

Both state Health Department officials said they are working with large commercial labs to acquire additional testing kits if needed. They are reaching out to other avenues in case the number of testing kits available happens to decline. It's an issue President Trump spoke about on Friday (Mar. 3) during a press conference.