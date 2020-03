The District Court of the Northern District of Logan County has canceled all remainder court dates for the month of March.

Anyone with a court date in the month of March 2020 is to report to the Logan County Detention Center on April 7, 2020.

The Logan County Detention Center is located at 201 South Lowder Street Paris, Arkansas 72855.