Disney World lights up Cinderella's Castle in blue to thank health care workers

Cinderella's Castle is lit in blue to honor those on the front lines, fighting COVID-19.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney may be closed for tourists, but it's marking World Health Day by honoring those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

Disney's parks, its cruise line and stores around the world are uniting with a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the brave men and women who are helping so many during this pandemic.

Credit: Walt Disney World

Among the tributes, Disney lit up Cinderella's Castle blue at Walt Disney World and projected "Thank You" on the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland.

