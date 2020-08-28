Delta has banned around 240 passengers for refusing to wear masks

Customers who refuse to wear a mask during flights can wind up on an airline's no-fly list.

WASHINGTON — As airlines implement additional coronavirus safety measures, U.S.-based carriers are making sure passengers know that wearing a mask onboard is not just a suggestion, it's a requirement.

Most major airlines now require passengers and workers to wear masks onboard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Aug. 27, Delta has banned around 240 customers who've refused to follow those rules.

"Although rare, we continue to put passengers who refuse to follow the required face-covering rules on our no-fly list," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in an internal memo sent to employees on Thursday.

The memo was sent to mark the milestone opening of its new Salt Lake City hub and also included discussions about other projects underway and ways the airline is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we all work toward the recovery, it’s vital that we continue to stay focused on the drive to provide the safest, cleanest airports, aircraft and workspaces possible," Bastian wrote. "I want to thank everyone for your continued vigilance of our policy requiring masks be worn by our people and our customers."

The number of passengers on Delta's no-fly list due to mask policies has jumped over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, Delta said it had banned more than 120 customers. The customers on Delta's no-fly list includes a former Navy SEAL who has publicly said killed Osama bin Laden during a 2011 raid on the terrorist's compound in Pakistan.

Other airlines have taken similar steps to ban passengers who refuse to comply with mask orders. United said Friday that it has placed about 150 passengers on its internal no-fly risk for failure to follow mask policies.