Delta Dental of Arkansas providing grants to local dentists and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Delta Dental of Arkansas is offering grants to help local dentists and nonprofits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

ARKANSAS, USA — Delta Dental of Arkansas is offering grants to help local dentists and nonprofits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Advance Receipts Program is providing zero-interest loans to dentists in their network.

Eligible practices can receive up to five weekly advances, each equal to 40% of the average weekly Delta Dental of Arkansas clinical reimbursement payments made to the practice.

Delta Dental of Arkansas has committed a total of $6.5 million in emergency financial assistance to dental practices in Arkansas.

Dentists can apply online starting Wednesday, April 1, at www.DeltaDentalAR.com.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is also offering a total of up to $500,000 to Arkansas nonprofits that are providing assistance or services that address immediate needs resulting from COVID-19.

The limit is $10,000 per organization, and eligible nonprofits can begin applying on April 1, 2020, by visiting www.DeltaDentalAR.com/Covid19EmergencyFund.

All Delta Dental of Arkansas employees received a $1,000 bonus as well, to help offset any financial setbacks created by the global pandemic.