x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Delta Dental of Arkansas providing grants to local dentists and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Delta Dental of Arkansas is offering grants to help local dentists and nonprofits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARKANSAS, USA — Delta Dental of Arkansas is offering grants to help local dentists and nonprofits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. 

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Advance Receipts Program is providing zero-interest loans to dentists in their network. 

Eligible practices can receive up to five weekly advances, each equal to 40% of the average weekly Delta Dental of Arkansas clinical reimbursement payments made to the practice. 

Delta Dental of Arkansas has committed a total of $6.5 million in emergency financial assistance to dental practices in Arkansas. 

Dentists can apply online starting Wednesday, April 1, at www.DeltaDentalAR.com.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is also offering a total of up to $500,000 to Arkansas nonprofits that are providing assistance or services that address immediate needs resulting from COVID-19.

The limit is $10,000 per organization, and eligible nonprofits can begin applying on April 1, 2020, by visiting www.DeltaDentalAR.com/Covid19EmergencyFund.

All Delta Dental of Arkansas employees received a $1,000 bonus as well, to help offset any financial setbacks created by the global pandemic. 

Delta Dental of Arkansas senior management team also donated their bonuses, a total of $10,000, to the Arkansas Food Bank.

RELATED: 10 ways to help others during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: FDA eases blood donor restrictions for gay men, others amid coronavirus shortage

RELATED: Ways to give back to local community non-profit organizations during the coronavirus outbreak

 