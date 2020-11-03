

During this period, there will also be no school-sponsored activities such as athletics, extracurriculars, field trips, events, or afterschool programs.



We are grateful for the patience, flexibility, and cooperation our DCPS community is demonstrating as we manage the dynamic nature of this event. As we approach the next few weeks, we ask for continued patience and trust as the District navigates this unique situation.



While this decision was made to prioritize the health and safety of our entire school community, we understand it will be disruptive to our families. With that in mind, I want to share some additional details about what distance learning will look like for our DCPS students and the supports we have in place for families over the next few weeks.



About Distance Learning



DCPS prepared instructional contingency plans that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place while schools are closed. We developed resources for every level in grades PK-8 and each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12. Information about how to pick up printed copies of these lessons throughout the city or access them online will be shared in the coming days.



Free Meals for Students



Due to the DCPS schedule change, meals will be available to students on weekdays from Monday, March 16 - Tuesday, March 31 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the following sites:



DC Health Resources for Families



Many resources, including information about how to protect yourself and your family, are available on coronavirus.dc.gov. The symptoms that are currently being seen with coronavirus (COVID-19) are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you experience the symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) or have reason to believe you have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19), call your healthcare provider before visiting a healthcare facility.



You can also find FAQs for students and families on coronavirus.dc.gov. During this period, we also encourage students and families to follow the DC Health recommendation to avoid large social gatherings.



With Gratitude and Thanks



We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on our entire community. Closing DCPS for two weeks due to a citywide health emergency mid-year is unprecedented. We acknowledge the anxiety this may cause our students, especially our seniors who are focused on graduation and those students who depend on DCPS for critical services. We also recognize the burden this will place on our staff and working families. As we learn more about what this extended closure means for the school year calendar, we will share that information with our school communities. Employee Services will also be in contact with DCPS staff about the impact of this schedule change on their work.



Thank you for your understanding and ongoing commitment to making the safety of our students, staff, and school communities a priority. Regular updates will be shared with families via email and at https://dcps.dc.gov/coronavirus and https://coronavirus.dc.gov/.



In partnership,



Lewis D. Ferebee, Ed.D.

Chancellor

DC Public Schools