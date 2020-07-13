x
Former Arkansas Governor, Senator David Pryor in hospital with COVID-19

David Pryor, the former Arkansas Governor and U.S. Senator, is currently in the hospital due to coronavirus, according to Gov. Hutchinson.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at the beginning of his COVID-19 press briefing Monday that former Arkansas Governor and U.S. Senator David Pryor is currently in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hutchinson said he spoke with former U.S. Senator Mark Pryor, David's son, earlier in the day to discuss the news and to offer prayers to the family.

The governor also announced David's wife, Barbara Pryor, has also tested positive for coronavirus, but it back home recovering.

"It just illustrates that no one is immune," Hutchinson said.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

