52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported Monday

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (March 22).
According to the ADH, over 959,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
New cases reported (328,707 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 52
- Sunday: 108
- Saturday: 274
- Friday: 228
- Thursday: 264
New deaths reported (5,544 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 5
- Sunday: 6
- Saturday: 4
- Friday: 14
- Thursday: 8
Percentage of positive daily new cases
The ADH said it received 1,888 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.
- Sunday: 3%
- Saturday: 6%
- Friday: 5%
- Thursday: 4%
- Wednesday: 3%
COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 8 to 184 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
You can watch the latest COVID-19 update from Governor Asa Hutchinson below.