x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported Monday

The number of positive daily COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to drop. Governor Asa Hutchinson will soon decide if he will lift the state mask mandate.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (March 22).

According to the ADH, over 959,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

RELATED: Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley

RELATED: US data shows AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine effective for all adults

New cases reported (328,707 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 52
  • Sunday: 108
  • Saturday: 274  
  • Friday: 228
  • Thursday: 264

New deaths reported (5,544 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 5
  • Sunday: 6
  • Saturday: 4  
  • Friday: 14
  • Thursday: 8

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,888 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. 

  • Sunday: 3%
  • Saturday: 6%
  • Friday: 5%
  • Thursday: 4%
  • Wednesday: 3%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 8 to 184 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

You can watch the latest COVID-19 update from Governor Asa Hutchinson below. 