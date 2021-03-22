52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported Monday

The number of positive daily COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to drop. Governor Asa Hutchinson will soon decide if he will lift the state mask mandate.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (March 22).

According to the ADH, over 959,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (328,707 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 52

Sunday: 108

Saturday: 274

Friday: 228

Thursday: 264

New deaths reported (5,544 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 5

Sunday: 6

Saturday: 4

Friday: 14

Thursday: 8

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,888 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.

Sunday: 3%

Saturday: 6%

Friday: 5%

Thursday: 4%

Wednesday: 3%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 8 to 184 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.