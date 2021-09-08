CVS opens three new COVID-19 testing sites in pharmacy drive-thrus across Arkansas

The new locations include one in Fayetteville and one in Rogers. Patients will receive a free, self-swab test to be sent off for results.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, CVS Health is working to increase access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk areas across the state.

The three new testing sites will give free, self-swab tests to those who meet the CDC criteria and age guidelines. The tests are funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those wanting to get tested must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it's done properly.

Tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about one to two days.

The new drive-thru testing sites in Arkansas include:

2402 N. College Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72703

1501 West Kings Highway, Paragould, AR 72450

1749 W. Walnut St., Rogers, AR 72756