Crystal Bridges and Momentary closing until the end of March

The museums will be closed until March 31 to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art today announced that the museum will temporarily close effective Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. and the Momentary will close today at 7 p.m. to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Both venues will remain closed until March 31. Programs and events for March and April have also been canceled.

Officials for Crystal Bridges and the Momentary say they will continue to assess the situation daily and will share updates as they become available.

“Like many public institutions around the world, we’ve been closely monitoring CDC reports on COVID-19 as well as following recommendations from the state of Arkansas and working with local government organizations,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer of Crystal Bridges. ”Though there are no confirmed cases in Northwest Arkansas, for the safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers, and this community, we’ve made the decision to temporarily close.”

Crystal Bridges has up to five miles of trails and grounds that will remain open, offering visitors the opportunity to view artwork in a natural setting; for those visiting the trails, please follow CDC recommendations .

As a museum focused on access to art, there are also Virtual Reality resources available HERE and the collection available through eMuseum HERE . While Crystal Bridges and the Momentary are closed, staff will actively seek out ways to share art online, through the websites, social media, blogs, videos and more.

“The Momentary is grateful for the tremendous support for the opening of our new art space," said Lieven Bertels, director of the Momentary. “Though we are eager to welcome new visitors as soon as possible, we are prioritizing the health of our guests and staff first.”

Both locations will maintain security and climate systems for the protection of the artwork and the Call Center will be open to help answer questions. All employees will continue to be paid during this closure.

Canceled Events: In an effort to comply with CDC recommendations to limit large gatherings and encourage social distancing, Crystal Bridges and the Momentary canceled programs for the remainder of March and April at both locations. Patrons who have purchased tickets to programs, exhibitions, or tours can expect a full refund that will be issued automatically . Ticket holders were notified by email with this information on Friday. Due to the high volume of programs, it may take up to 10 business days to see the credit. Some events may be rescheduled in the future, and subscribers will be notified through eNewsletters, and on the website and social media.

FreshGrass | Bentonville Postponed: This festival will no longer take place on April 24-25; however, officials are working through the details to reschedule the event in the fall. Current festival passes will automatically convert to the new festival date, and ticket holders will be contacted in the next few weeks with full event details. For visitors who prefer a full refund, they may fill out a request HERE .

For updates on Crystal Bridges, visit here and follow on Facebook , Instagram, or Twitter .