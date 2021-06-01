Local pharmacies give Covid-19 vaccine to first responders and healthcare workers

Each vile of the Moderna has 10 doses and once the vile has been punctured it's only good for six hours.

ALMA, Ark. — Arkansas is still in phase 1-A of the covid-19 vaccination plan, but many local pharmacies are now giving the vaccine to people who fall into that category, not just anyone.

Coleman Pharmacy in Alma is one of four pharmacies in Crawford County that received the Moderna vaccine. They’ve vaccinated more than 70 healthcare workers and first responders since last Monday (Dec.28).

“We are very excited to be able to partner with the state of Arkansas. We think that our Governor and the Department of Health have a good plan,” Justin Boyd said.

Pharmacist Justin Boyd says they, as pharmacies, are reaching out to healthcare workers and first responders in the county to get them to come in and get the vaccine. He says each vile of the Moderna vaccine has 10 doses, and once the vile has been punctured, it's only good for six hours.

“Logistically, we have to make sure we have 10 people ready to be immunized within a six-hour period, and so it’s very important that we stay on schedule. It’s very important that people keep their appointment times,” he said.

Mulberry Firefighter Jesse McChristian found out an hour before getting the vaccine that he would get it that morning.

“I was ready to get it. I think it’s the right thing to do. I feel good. I think it’s a relief. I think everybody needs to do it, get this time past us,” he said.

The only issue Coleman Pharmacy says they are having is that people call them once they find out the vaccine is here to ask questions, which is causing delays. They want people to know they are working as fast and safely as possible to get through this phase.

12 pharmacies in Washington and Benton Counties received the vaccine. Fayetteville Board of Health Director Dr. Marti Sharkey says that there isn’t a clear list of all non-hospital healthcare workers who need to be vaccinated, unlike the hospitals. She worked along with the pharmacies in Washington County to make that list.

“Nobody had taken an inventory of who we were supposed to vaccinate on this round, so we had to get behind that and do that work. Now that we have the vaccine for these clinics, they are going to be able to move much more quickly than if we wouldn’t have done that groundwork,” she said.