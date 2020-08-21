Crawford County emergency manager recovers from COVID-19

Brad Thomas doesn't know where he got COVID-19 but thankfully he only had mild symptoms.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crawford County Emergency Management Director, Brad Thomas is back on the job after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, August 9, he started not feeling well and then got a terrible headache and knew something wasn’t right. Then came the flu-like symptoms, so he got tested for COVID-19 the following day.

“Monday and Tuesday, I felt just about the same, flu-like symptoms. By Wednesday morning I woke up and felt 100% better, I felt fine. No breathing issues,” Thomas said.

He says his test results came back two days later on Wednesday, August 11 as positive, but he says he was already on the road to recovery in his isolation RV parked outside his house.

Thomas doesn’t know how he got COVID-19 but says contact tracers called him immediately after he found out he was positive. He says his son did catch the virus from him but only had mild symptoms.

“Even though I don’t know how I got it, as many people as I’m always in contact with to do my job I feel like me wearing a mask and social distancing and being conscious of other people and being aware of my surroundings, I feel like I didn’t infect as many people as I could of,” he said.

Even though Thomas was fortunate to not get very sick, he knows others aren’t as fortunate and says we do not need to discount this virus.

“We have a colleague who lost his wife. She had no underlying conditions or anything at all. She was in perfect health and she lost her life due to this, so…that’s what’s so perplexing about this whole situation and that’s why we need to take it so serious,” Thomas said.

Sebastian County Emergency Manager, Kendall Beam says he’s glad Thomas is better and back to work. Beam offered his support to help Crawford County in any way while Thomas was recovering.

“You are always wondering if you get the virus yourself how are going to do your job efficiently and take care of the residents," Beam said. "You know you have other expectations like I take care of both EMS services here in Sebastian County."