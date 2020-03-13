Cox announces customer support plans during coronavirus pandemic

The company is increasing speeds, offering free technical support and implementing additional resources to its low-income service for those in greatest need.

ARKANSAS, USA — Cox announced Friday (March 13) additional plans to support residential customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox is upgrading internet speeds for select residential packages and implementing a variety of other changes to provide support and relief for our customers and communities in greatest need.

“As learning and work for many shift to the home, we want customers to have access to the internet speeds and resources that help them to remain productive,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “During these uncertain times, we don’t want our residential customers to worry about their internet connection. Our network is built to handle peak use day and night to meet the full needs of families’ demands for entertainment, school assignments and late-night deadlines.”

For the next 60 days Cox is extending the following:

Residential customers in the company’s Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages will be automatically upgraded to speeds of 50 Mbps.

For those tiers, Cox is extending its Cox Complete Care remote desktop support at no charge to residential customers with remote helpdesk and assistance for loading new applications they may need to use during this time like online classroom support applications and web conferencing services.

In addition to the above, an upgrade to our Essential customers from 30 Mbps to 50 Mbps, originally planned for later in the year, will be deployed now.

Additional Connect2Compete support efforts activated

Connect2Compete is Cox’s low-cost internet product for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in low-income assistance programs. To ensure digital equity for students without internet at home, these changes intend to help families with online learning at home. For a limited time, first month of free service has also been introduced for new Connect2Compete customers.

“Offering increased speeds, a free month for new customers and advanced services to our Connect2Compete customers will especially help families keep up with assignments and communication with their schools,” said Esser. “We are also in active discussions about how we can help school systems with a large population of students who need to learn from home. We stand ready to support and serve our communities in times of need.”

Cox is offering to fast-track the qualification process for Connect2Compete. Schools are being asked to contact connectnow@cox.com with a list of eligible low-income students that currently do not have an internet connection. Cox will assist in getting students qualified quickly so they can continue learning from home. Cox has also partnered with PCs for People where families can purchase discounted refurbished computers. More information can be found here: https://cox.pcsrefurbished.com/

These changes are in addition to the following commitment the company announced today as part of its pledge to support the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiatives. Previously announced commitments include the company’s agreement to: