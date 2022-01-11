Arkansas reports over 7,700 new COVID cases as omicron spread continues

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Arkansas reported 7,756 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.

A total of 9,358 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 54,000 new cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 629,825 (+7,756)

Active cases: 64,735 (+3,613)

Total deaths: 9,358 (+25)

Hospitalized: 1,148 (+80)

On ventilators: 163 (+16)

Fully vaccinated: 1,509,843 (+1,649)

The state received around 211,000 at-home rapid tests on Monday. Arkansas has requested 1.5 million of the at-home tests from federal officials

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also noted that 10,808 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out on Saturday.