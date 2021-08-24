'COVID ICU beds are full in Arkansas,' Gov. Asa Hutchinson says

Gov. Hutchinson says as of right now, all ICU beds that were allotted for COVID-19 patients are full across Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed the state during a weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday (Aug. 24).

Hutchinson says as of right now, all ICU beds that were allotted for COVID-19 patients are full across Arkansas. The state reports that there are some ICU beds available for non-COVID patients.

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says around 50% of ICU beds in the state are occupied by COVID patients.

He says in the last 24 hours, 10,950 doses of the vaccine were given in the state.

The governor says booster shots for those in the general public who are eligible will be available on Sept. 20.

To receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot, you have to have received your second dose at least eight months ago.

Gov. Hutchinson also addressed the use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasite used to treat infections caused by roundworms, threadworms and other parasites in animals and livestock, by those trying to treat COVID-19. He urged the public not to use this medication to treat COVID-19 in humans.

"Do not take medicine intended for large animals," Gov. Hutchinson said in reference to online misinformation implying certain livestock drugs help prevent COVID symptoms.

The governor says calls to Arkansas Poison Control Center have increased due to people taking Ivermectin.

According to Johnny Key, Arkansas Secretary of Education, no school districts have had to pivot to online learning yet due to COVID-19.