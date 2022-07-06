Fort Smith Museum of History closed due to COVID exposure

The museum will be closed July 6-7 to clean the area after a COVID-19 exposure.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Museum of History will be closed for a couple of days due to a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the museum's Facebook page, they will be closing Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, to appropriately clean the area.

Museum officials say they will open as soon as they can.

The mission of the Fort Smith Museum of History is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of Fort Smith and the surrounding region.

No further details have been released at this time.

