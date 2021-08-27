COVID cases jump at Arkansas schools in second week of classes

The Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Cabot and Fort Smith districts all reported more than 100 active cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting more than 3,100 active coronavirus cases in Arkansas schools.

That's up from about 1,800 cases reported last week among students, faculty and staff.

The latest report, released Thursday, found 3,102 active cases in 173 school districts in the state.

