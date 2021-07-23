COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics announced for Downtown Bentonville events

The clinics will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for free. No appointment is needed.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — In order to maintain outreach for COVID-19 vaccinations, multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held during upcoming community events in Bentonville.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for free to all walk-ins. No appointment is needed. Walk-ins will be accepted for first and second doses.

Those coming in for a second Pfizer dose must ensure they have waited at least 21 days between the first and second dose.

Minors ages 12 and above attending the clinic will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive a vaccine.

Clinics will be held during the following events:

Bentonville Farmers Market - Saturday, July 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 105 South Main Street

Bentonville Farmers Market - Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 105 South Main Street

Bentonville First Friday - Friday, August 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 105 South Main Street